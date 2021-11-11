Mumbai: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are rumoured to be dating each other for some time now. Fans were in awe after seeing them together in Shershaah. Several celebrities are planning their wedding this year and when the big question was asked from actor Sidharth Malhotra on how he feels about marriage. He revealed that he has no wedding plans as of now and that specific film’s ‘production’ has not happened yet. Sidharth Malhotra added that he will let everyone know as and when his wedding happens.Also Read - Thank God! Nora Fatehi to Burn Dance Floor With Sidharth Malhotra in 'Manike Mage Hithe' Hindi Version

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have impressed all with their chemistry in their recently released movie Shershaah. The couple, who is rumoured to be dating in real-life a well, have given many magical moments as Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in the movie. After the film was released, Sidharth spoke about his off-screen bonding with Kiara. Sidharth talked about Kiara’s honestly, simplicity, and confidence at work. He said that they love to enjoy their time and give importance to other things when they are not working. The actor was quoted as saying, “We were so eager to get her on board for Dimple’s role because we felt that she has a great sense of earnestness and honesty as an actor which I really admire about her. She gives a sense of purity. On the sets, too, she is instinctive; I would want to do more takes, but she would be okay with it”, Sidharth had told E-Times. Also Read - Viral Video: When Sidharth Malhotra Met Little Kiara, Exclusive Video

Sidharth and Kiara have never confirmed their relationship in the media. But they have been spotted vacationing together and their chemistry in real life too is totally undeniable. Also Read - Watch Out: Sunny Leone Looks Pretty In Pink, Snapped With Her Husband In Juhu, Kiara Advani, Shamita Shetty Also Snapped