Sidharth Malhotra Talks About His Fascination For Patriotic Films And Tryst With ‘Men in Uniform’ – Watch

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra while addressing the media revealed it to the media to why he had been constantly focusing on film that feature men in uniform. Read along.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra who has been constantly grabbing attention on social media since his upcoming patriotic film is all set to make a grand release on March 15, 2024, in theatres. At the same time, promoting their upcoming action-thriller film in New Delhi where he was asked on taking back to back patriotic films. It is worth noting Sidharth’s last appearance was his OTT debut in the thriller series Indian Police Force helmed by Rohit Shetty. Here’s how Sidharth Malhotra handled the situation. Read on.

Sidharth Malhotra On Picking Films with Uniform, ‘It Happened Because…’

While Sidharth Malhotra was addressing the media, on how he chose to feature men in uniform, he expressed, “I think it just happened by chance (signing back-to-back patriotic films). I may be drawn a little more to the uniform, nothing looks better on a man than a uniform regardless of any form of service in the country. This is a fictitious uniform so we’ve done the army, we’ve done the police, I have created my own Yodha unit so that I can wear another version of a uniform here (sic).”

Yodha Starrer Defends His Patriotic Film With Chemistry

We all know what patriotic action-thriller films are like, adding to this point Sidharth Malhotra revealed, “Yodha does have a hint of a love story, as you can see in the trailer. It is not such a dry character but it is not a complete love story but we are right here, promoting a Dharma Productions film so maybe you should ask Mr Karan Johar when is he making his next romantic film for me to do (sic).”

Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra’s Interaction with media:

The reporter took the words right out of my mouth, I really wanted to ask Sid this question! 🤝🏻#SidharthMalhotra | #Yodha pic.twitter.com/NkIsr3W2ew — SID KI FAN 🥀 (@oscars_daddy_2) March 11, 2024

Yodha Release Date

The patriotic action-thriller film is all set to hit the theatres on March 15, 2024. It is also worth noting that Sidharth for the very first time will be sharing screens with Bollywood divas Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani. The film is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma production and helmed by Pushkar Ojha apart from Sagar. Also, fans are excited to see another version of Sidharth who will be playing the role of an officer who has a brilliant strategy to charge on hijackers who took control of the plane.

