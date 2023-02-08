Home

Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra Writes Wife Kiara Advani’s Name on His Palm With Mehendi; See Pic

Sidharth Malhotra Writes Wife Kiara Advani’s Name on His Palm With Mehendi; See Pic

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7. The actor was seen sporting a mehendi design with his wife's name written on it.

Sidharth Malhotra Writes Wife Kiara Advani’s Name on His Palm With Mehendi; See Pic

After scanning through the several pictures of newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, we spotted Sidharth sporting a small mehendi design with Kiara’s name. On Wednesday, the couple jetted off to Delhi from Jaisalmer, where the wedding took place. Kiara and Sidharth made their first appearance as husband and wife in front of the media. While Sidharth had his hand around Kiara most of the time during the appearance, he did manage to give away a peek at the mehendi design when he was waving at the paps. We noticed a small heart with ‘Ki’ written on his palm. The duo walked hand-in-hand towards the paparazzi, with beaming smiles as the photographers congratulated them on their wedding.

Check the pictures of Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding mehendi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)



Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have definitely set wedding goals for the next few months with their dreamy marriage ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The bride and groom looked their fashionable best. At the airport, Kiara was seen sporting a black velvet tracksuit but what made her look even better was the Sindoor that she very proudly flaunted along with a mangalsutra and chooda! Sidharth, on the other hand, kept it casual in a leather jacket and denim.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.