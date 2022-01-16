Mumbai: Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra had a fantastic year in 2021 and it will be no different this year. After celebrating the box office triumph of ”Shershaah,’ the actor has a bevy of projects lined up. Sidharth is has turned a year older today and is receiving wishes have been pouring in from all corners. Student of the year actor’s fans have extended their birthday wishes on social media and so did his friends from the Bollywood industry. From his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani to his co-stars Katrina Kaif and Rakul Preet have wished Sidharth on their Instagram stories.Also Read - Anushka Sharma Heartfelt Post After Virat Kohli Resigns as India's Test Captain Goes VIRAL

Kiara Advani has wished Sidharth Malhotra, her rumoured boyfriend, a happy birthday. She uploaded an adorable photo from their successful flick 'Shershaah' on her Instagram story. Sid can be seen wrapping his arms around Kiara in the photo. "Happy happy birthday dearest one," she wrote below the photo, followed by a heart emoji.



Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram account and shared a story wishing Sidharth. Along with that, she wrote, “Happy Birthday Sidharth! Wishing you love and light always.” While Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a black and white picture of the actor and wrote, “Happy Birthday dear Sid @sidmalhotra” along with a balloon and heart emoji. Rashmika Mandanna, who will be making her Bollywood debut in ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Sidharth, wished him with a sweet picture of the two of them. Along with it, she wrote, “@sidmalhotra.. we for sure need to take more pichas together..Happy happy birthday you!”

While Katrina Kaif, his ‘Baar Baar Dekho‘ co-star wrote, “Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra may u have all the joy love peace and happiness this year.” “Happy happy bdaayyyy Sidboy!! May you eat lots and lots of Cake! Wishing you a super healthy blockbuster year” read Rakul’s wish for Sidharth. She worked with him in ‘Aiyaary.’ Continuing the list of birthday wishes was actor Vicky Kaushal. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Sid! Have a fabulous year ahead @sidmalhotra.”

Birthdays are made much more wonderful when you receive wishes from your loved ones. On actor Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday, we wish him good health and lifetime happiness. While on the work front, the 37-year-old actor will be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

