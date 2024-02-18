Home

Sidharth Malhotra’s Action-Thriller Yodha Teaser to Release on THIS Date – Read Details

Yodha is scheduled for release on March 15th. Karan Johar recently posted a new poster on his social media platform.

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to enthral his audience with his upcoming film Yodha. The movie is grabbing attention after the actor released the poster of the film recently. Now, on Sunday, Karan Johar took to his social media handle and shared a new poster also the filmmaker shared the information about the teaser release. Apart from Sidharth, the movie also featured Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in lead roles. The movie is set to hit the big screens on March 15, 2024.

Karan Johar shared the picture, which featured Sidharth Malhotra holding a gun. He has black lines on his face. The caption reads, “All aboard this turbulent ride ahead!!! #Yodha teaser out TOMORROW AT 1 pm!” Last week, Karan Johar revealed that the movie Yodha scripted history as it became the first-ever movie poster which was launched at 13,000ft. In a video posted by the filmmaker, the team was depicted skydiving in Dubai as part of the poster unveiling.

Take a look at the poster here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan also shared a video where the team of the film was seen jumping off a flight as they had the poster of the movie in his hand. With the help of the team, the director unveiled the poster of Yodha. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “‘Airdropping’ the adrenaline-fueled ride onto your screens like never before! Gear up, #YodhaTeaser out on Feb 19.” Sidharth Malhotra posted a new poster on his Instagram account ahead of the teaser release. In the poster, he is depicted holding a gun with a flight taking off in the background.

During an interview, KJO talked about the movie and said, “A special film like Yodha deserves a historic moment, one that makes waves through time. It’s an out-and-out actioner. At the same time, it’s edgy, it’s slick, and most importantly, it’s infused with the right amount of drama and thrill. Sid perfectly embodies the demeanour of an action hero. With YODHA, he has gone full throttle as the action hero of new India.”

