Home

Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha Postponed, Will Now Release On This Date

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha Postponed, Will Now Release On This Date

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra left everyone impressed with his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the film Shershaah. Fans are now waiting for the actor’s next project, titled Yodha.

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar have worked together on numerous projects. (Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra left everyone impressed when he portrayed the character of Captain Vikram Batra in his film Shershaah. He was also praised for his remarkable performance in Mission Majnu. The film made a mark in everyone’s hearts despite not having a theatrical release. Fans are now waiting for the actor’s next project, titled Yodha. After Shershaah’s blockbuster performance, Sidharth Malhotra has collaborated with Karan Johar again for his upcoming film. The venture, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, was reported to release on September 15, 2023. However, it has been announced by the makers that the release date has been postponed.

Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Yodha Gets Postponed

On Monday, Dharma Productions shared a post on Instagram to officially announce the new release date of Yodha. The post read, “Re-fueled and Re-fueled and ready to soar! #YODHA – the first action film of the franchise headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and directed by debutant duo Sagar Ambre & Pushkar Ojha – lands in cinemas on 15th DECEMBER, 2023. The film also stars Disha Patani & Raashii Khanna in lead roles.” The caption of the Instagram post read, “Landing in cinemas on 15th December, 2023!”

You may like to read

The post apparently has disappointed Sidharth Malhotra’s fans. They were quick enough to express their resentment over the delay in the release date of Yodha. A fan expressed, “Unnecessarily pushing the release dates.” Another one questioned, “Why this delay again and again?” An individual also said, “All I hope is that this doesn’t get postponed to 2024 now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)



Sidharth Malhotra And Karan Johar’s Collaborations

Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar have worked together on numerous projects including Student of The Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, Brothers and Shershaah. The upcoming collaboration between the two, titled Yodha, will see the association of Prime Video and Dharma Productions along with Mentor Disciple Films. Bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha is set against the backdrop of an airplane hijack. Besides Sidharth Malhotra, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna.

Apart from Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra has a few other projects in the pipeline. The actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force, which marks his OTT debut. The series will also feature Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.