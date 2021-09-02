Sidharth Shukla Death: TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 morning due to a sudden heart. Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital has confirmed his death. Sidharth was only 40 and a few days ago, he made his appearance in Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill. As per the report shared by the hospital, Sidharth Shukla took some medicine before sleeping and didn’t wake up. The postmortem is on and the body will be discharged soon.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Dies: Sana Khan Says Shehnaaz Gill is Heartbroken | Live Updates

Soon after the news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise was out, his fans (SidHearts) and entire Twitter expressed grief and were shocked to learn the death of the 40-year-old. Netizens wrote, “Gone too soon Om Shanti with Folded hands”. “I can’t believe this. This can’t be true. May God give strength to his family and #Sidhearts! With this I just want to say Life is too short and unpredictable to hate someone. Spread love and positivity because you never know what can happen in a moment. Om Shanti Sid.” Also Read - 'Beyond Shocking & Unbelievable': Twitterati Devastated After Actor Sidharth Shukla Dies of Heart Attack

A user wrote, “I hope his fans don’t do anything wrong. I know they are crazy about him but it’s time to be strong. I hope the bigger accounts in their fandom takes care of this as well. It’s really disheartening. #SidHearts #SiddharthShukla”. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla — Who Bossed Television — Dies Of Heart Attack At 40

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! No yaar !!!!‘

OMG!!! This is So Shocking!!! Words will fail to describe the shock and sense of loss of his near and dear ones !!! May he res in peace !!! 🙏🙏 No yaar !!!! https://t.co/HmcF1ppJFX — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 2, 2021

Shocking !!!!

just can’t believe.

Life is soo unpredictable😢

God has called him from this world.😥 May God give strength to family, specially Sid’s mom , and millions of #Sidhearts 🙏🏾 Om Shanti !! #SiddharthShukla pic.twitter.com/2Ae4tnwZBW — Avi- #Rubi💖Abhi🦾 (@RubiArmy_) September 2, 2021

Just can’t believe. Such a lovely guy. Since Balika Vadhu to Bigg Boss, He always won heart’of millions of his followers.#sidharthashukia #SidHearts — Bibhuti Jha. (@jhabibhuti6) September 2, 2021

This cant be true 💔 #SidHearts — Rituparna Ghosh (@LongliveSushant) September 2, 2021

May his soul rest in peace!