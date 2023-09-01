Home

Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Memorable Moments of Bigg Boss 13 Winner That Will Melt Your Heart

Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Memorable Moments of Bigg Boss 13 Winner That Will Melt Your Heart

Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: A glimpse at the best moments of Bigg Boss 13 winner that will melt your heart.

Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Memorable Moments of Bigg Boss 13 Winner That Will Melt Your Heart

Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: Sidharth Shukla left a huge impact on his fans with his artistry and charisma. The late actor who initially shot to fame with Balika Vadhu as the boy-next-door also played a crucial role in Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. In-spite of Varun and Alia playing the lead roles, Sidharth got noticed in the romantic comedy. He also represented India at the World’s Best Model contest held in Turkey in 2005. Sidharth became the first Indian, as well as the first Asian, to win the title beating 40 contestants from across Asia, Latin America, and Europe. However, it was Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan which became his most talked about endeavour. There are many memorable moments from the celebrity reality show which are still cherished by his fans. A glimpse at some of Sidharth’s best moments on Bigg Boss 13.

Trending Now

SIDNAAZ MOMENTS

You may like to read

Sidharth was dating Shehnaaz Gill who shot to fame after Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth bonded with each other during their stint in Salman Khan’s reality show. Their chemistry was hailed by fans and ever since netizens nicknamed the couple as SidNaaz. From laughter, smiles, tears and breakdowns, the duo went through thick and thin inside Bigg Boss house. Sidharth’s unfortunate demise was a shattering moment not just to his family, friends and fans, but for Shehnaaz as well.

LOVE-HATE RELATIONSHIP WITH ASIM RIAZ

Asim Riaz and Sidharth were almost neck-to-neck competing for the Bigg Boss 13 trophy. The Bigg Boss house witnessed their bromance during the beginning of the show. However, later there were many differences between Asima and Sidharth and they had ugly brawls where Salman and even filmmaker Rohit Shetty had to step-in to counsel the two contestants. After Sidharth was declared the winner, the two hugged and always maintained their respect for each other. Asim expressed his admiration for Sidharth after his death and how much the Bigg Boss 13 winner meant to him.

ON-SCREEN CHEMISTRY WITH RASHAMI DESAI

Sidharth and Rashami Desai were in a relationship before competing against each other in the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. They did a daily soap together called Dil Se Dil Tak. During a task in Bigg Boss 13 they were asked to recreate the title track of their show in the swimming pool as a romantic sequence between lovers. Though Rashami was initially hesitant, but both Sidharth and her being thorough professionals gave it their best shot as their chemistry created fireworks. After Sidharth passed away in 2021, Rashami posted a broken heart emoji on social media.

RITA MA ON BIGG BOSS 13

Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla appeared on Bigg Boss 13 which brought smile not only to Sidharth’s face but the other house inmates as well. Ever since Sidharth passed away netizens have been showering the late actor’s mother with love as they address her as Rita Ma. Sidharth’s friend Vidyut Jamwal also spoke about the dignified and graceful persona of his friend’s mother.

SIDHARTH SHUKLA’S SAVAGE PERSONA

Sidharth once got miffed with Bigg Boss 13 contestants and said, “1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12, Bhaad me jao, main tumlogo se yaha rishtya banane nahi aaya hu. Mereko chaatneki jarurat nahi hai (Go to hell, I did not come here to make relations with you all. I am not here for bootlicking).” He also once stated that, “Akela Tha Akela Hun Akela Rahunga (I was alone, I am and I will remain alone).”

Sidharth’s unfortunate death has been a huge emotional blow to his loved ones including his fans. On his second death anniversary, praying for strength to his family, friends, relatives and fans.

May the departed soul be at peace!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES