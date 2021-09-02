Mumbai: Bollywood’s famous photographer Dabboo Ratnani who recently shared a series of stunning photographs of internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill on his Instagram, was all set to shoot Sidharth Shukla. Who knew that he will never be able to take pictures of model turned actor Sidharth Shukla. As the whole nation is mourning the demise of the actor, Dabboo Ratnani also shared a heartbreaking blank post.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Fan Cries Outside His Residence, Says 'SidNaaz Will Never Die, Hum Zinda Rakheinge'

The sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla left Dabboo gutted and speechless. He took to his Instagram and shared a blank black image as an expression of darkness and sorrow at the news of the demise of Shukla. The ace photographer wrote, “Heartbreaking … Deeply Saddened To Hear The Shocking News Of Sidharth’s Sudden Demise ! May His Soul Rest In Peace! Om Shanti 🕉 This Blank Canvas Is A Heart-Wrenching Reminder That We Were Scheduled To Shoot Soon, But God Had His Own Unexplainable Plans 💔 #sidharthshukla #ripsidharthshukla”. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Pens Emotional Note For Sidharth Shukla: He Was Warmest, Kindest, Most Genuine

Dabboo has worked with Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill and had shared a new set of pictures of her wearing a black outfit. In the pictures, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a lacy black outfit. She wore her hair in a short blunt cut. She is seen wearing a pair of glasses in some pictures. Her makeup is also on point. Shehnaaz captioned her post, “With some stories, you really can’t rush things. And it’s often best just to sit back and enjoy the journey for what it is (sic).” Also Read - Shocking ! Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla Passes Away at 40 Due To Heart Attack | Details Inside

Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack on Thursday, September 2. The actor was 40 when he breathed his last. His family took him to the Cooper Hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The post-mortem of Sidharth Shukla’s body is still going on and will be kept tonight at Cooper Hospital. Tomorrow morning at 9 am, the hospital will hand over the mortal remains to the family. It has been reported Shukla’s remains will be taken to the Brahmkumari centre in Juhu, Mumbai first and then to his residence at Oshiwara.

May his soul rest in peace.