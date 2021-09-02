Sidharth Shukla Death News: Bigg Boss 13 winner and Bollywood actor Sidharth Shukla has always ruled Indian television with his performances. If we talk about the shows such as Balika Vadhu, Bigg Boss, Dil Se Dil Tak, Shukla has won millions of hearts. Sidharth Shukla’s sudden death on September 2, 2021, has shocked everyone. When a news channel asked Sidharth Shukla’s security guard about the update and where was the actor yesterday. He revealed, “Sidharth was with his mother last evening and had gone to a park. They spent time together.” It was a normal routine for Sidharth Shukla as he usually went to the park.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Death: Varun Dhawan Says 'Heaven Gains a Star' in a Heartbreaking Post

Guard also mentioned that Sidharth Shukla stayed on the eighth floor and his mother stayed on the ninth in the same building. It was a tough decision for him to stay away, but due to coronavirus precautions, they stayed on different floors. Sidharth Shukla’s friend and radio jockey Anurag Pandey told ABP News, “It was his routine to play football and cricket with kids in the park”. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill 'Not Fine' After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Her Father Santokh Singh Sukh

In Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla had said that he always melts for his mother despite his rough attitude. He also admitted that he was a naughty kid and troubled his mother in childhood. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: SidNaaz Trends As Heartbroken Fans Ask 'Will We Never Watch Them Together Again?'

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police confirmed that post-mortem will take place but it will take time. Four post-mortems are to be conducted before Sidharth’s post-mortem. The entire process is to be recorded on a video.

Also, Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Sukh shared that his daughter is not doing well after Sidharth Shukla’s death news. He told Spotboye, “I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later. I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened.”