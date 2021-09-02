Sidharth Shukla Death News: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise has come as a shock to everyone in the country. He was only 40 and passed away on the morning of September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack. His co-star Rashami Desai, who was said to have dated Shukla, while she was working on a show ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, has reacted to the death of Sidharth Shukla. She condoled his death with a broken heart emoji. On Twitter, Rashami just uploaded an emoji.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Post-Mortem Details: Family DENIES Any Conspiracy Behind Death, Mumbai Police Waits For Report

💔 — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) September 2, 2021



Rashami and Sidharth had a hate-love relation in Bigg Boss 13. It was in the show, where they reunited and later on became friends. During a guest visit by Farah Khan in Bigg Boss, she had pointed out too that the duo must have shared a past relationship and thus their fights now are as intense as they can get.

Other than Rashami, Sidharth's colleague and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan expressed shock. In an interaction with Aaj Tak, she mentioned that Shehnaaz Gill would be heartbroken and she can imagine her pain. One of his closest friends in the Bigg Boss house, Asim Riaz, shared photos with Sidharth on Instagram along with a touching note. "I m gonna meet you in heaven brother… R I P sidharthshukla".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official)

As of now, a priest reaches Sidharth Shukla’s house to begin preparations for the last rites. His mother and sister are inside the house while another sister and brother-in-law are at the hospital. Even Shukla’s friend spoke to ABP news and revealed it’s shocking to know the demise of Sidharth. The actor’s friends and fans are still not believing and can’t get over it.

May his soul rest in peace!