Sidharth Shukla Death: The whole nation is mourning the demise of actor Sidharth Shukla due to a massive attack and the doctors at the Cooper Hospital declared him dead on arrival. The news of the 40-year-old actor's death has come as a shock for millions of his fans who can't believe that their favourite TV star is no more. Even SidNaaz fans are devastated and heartbroken as they will never get to see Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla together. One of his female fans was spotted outside Sidharth Shukla's house crying as she could not accept the news of his sudden death.

While sobbing, she couldn't speak but tried to share that the late actor was an inspiration for millions out there. The fan requested everyone 'Please stop saying #SidNaaz has ended. SidNaaz will never be going to end. SidNaaz ko hum zinda rakhenge." The girl also spoke about Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth's chemistry, bond and warmth on the screen and mentioned that they taught many memorable things to the audience.

Watch this emotional video by Sidharth Shukla’s fan:

This girl’s wordings represents the total fanbase of Sidharth Bhai.

You will always rule in our hearts Sidharth. Ever and forever . #SidharthShukla #SidNaaz #SidHearts pic.twitter.com/pLokk0GB0W — Rishav _ 9 (@RishavD74528707) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla's Sudden Death Reminds Fans Of Pratyusha Banerjee, Surekha Sikri: 'End Of Balika Vadhu Era'

Several fans took to Twitter expressing grief and sending love and strength to Shehnaaz Gill.