Mumbai: Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021, leaving everyone in a state of shock. Sidharth's demise has affected his colleagues and friends in the industry and one of them is his Broken But Beautiful 3 producer Sarita Tanwar. She had shared a long post with a BTS video of BBB3 where Sidharth is saying bye with a wide smile. Shukla had played the role of a writer-director named Agastya Rao.

The emotional post is for all Sidharth Shukla fans and Sidhearts. Posting the video, Sarita wrote, "When an actor passes, everyone talks about the loss of friends and family. No one talks about the loss that the fans experience. Their grief isn't acknowledged. Almost every actor has an army of fans but Sidhearts are something else. We experienced that love first hand during the making of our show, Broken But Beautiful 3."

"The Sidhearts' love and adoration of SS is (I won't say 'was' because that love will never be a thing of the past) something special. They celebrated everything about him. They inundated us with requests for BTS; they formed the #AgMi; they followed all the actors, directors and producers of the show for any tidbit of information to promote the show. They resolved to get record subscriptions to the platform for the show, and made it happen. They made BBB3 one of the most watched shows of the year. That's pure unadulterated love, the kind that isn't paid promotion," she added.

Sarita Tanwar continued, “Which is why when the team was hurting, following the news of his passing, along with the pain of his close friends and family, we all felt the pain of Sidhearts. on that day, the cast and crew, who hadn’t been in for months, called to check and comfort each other. We were devastated. It was a difficult time for all of us, who’d worked with him closely for nearly a year. But Sidhearts have been in love with SS for years, so their pain has to be more pronounced.”

“If it were possible, the team of BBB3 would like to give his fans a collective hug. And since they had been asking here is a BTS clip of the climax scene. It’s where #Agmi says goodbye to Rumi. Sidharth decided to lighten the mood and planned to do this. I was on the monitor and filmed this. In different circumstances, this would have remained in my phone forever. Here he says “Bye” with a smile. And that’s how I always want to remember him,” Tanwar concluded.

The post left everyone emotional. Actors Prachi Desai, Nakul Mehta and others posted with hearts. SidHearts were left with tears in their eyes.

Watch the BTS video here:

We miss you, Sidharth Shukla!