Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has become 'Times Most Desirable Man on TV' for the second year in a row. Sidharth is followed by Parth Samthaan, Aly Goni, Shaheer Sheikh, Mohsin Khan, Shivin Narang, Shaheer Sheikh, Varun Sood, and Neil Bhatt.

Sidharth topped the list last year as well. Following the news, he expressed happiness and jokes that he does not mind a permanent top spot on the list. “You know, I would love to ask them what it is that they like about me. If you ask me, I would guess the no-filter attitude. I am who I am, take it or leave it! And I think that honesty is probably what people like the most,” he said. Several of Sidharth’s fans took to social media celebrating the news: Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Madhuri Dixit Turn Jackie Shroff-Dimple Kapadia As They Groove To Tera Naam Liya - Watch

Sid’s precious smile can melt anybody’s heart. He is so adorable.♥️🌟#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ava5o5zvQL — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) June 11, 2021

Every word of this interview screams why this guy is a gem ❤️#SidharthShukIa @sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/2buGNVBIQm — Navya✨ (@_naive_girl) June 11, 2021

His smile is my another weakness 🥺… @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/E2AYotefFh — ˢʰᶦʳᵃʲᵘᵐ ⁻ ᵃ ʰᵉᵃʳᵗ ᵒᶠ ˢᶦᵈʰᵃʳᵗʰ ˢʰᵘᵏˡᵃ (@shirajum199) June 11, 2021

While Sidharth topped the Most Desirable Man on TV list, Rhea Chakraborty bagged the number top spot on the Most Desirable Women list.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla’s OTT debut Broken But Beautiful 3 is already winning audiences’ hearts. The show has gained a positive response from both, critics and the audience. It is a story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai (played by Sonia Rathee) and depicts how they are different from each other but could not prevent falling in love. What follows is love and heartbreak.

Sidharth will also be seen in Dance Deewane 3 this weekend.