Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are always making headlines for their friendship and bond. The two actors have several fan pages and fan clubs that update their latest pics and information. There are fan clubs of Sidharth and Shehnaaz who fought with each other on their friendship. One of the fans commented on Sidharth’s status which read: “Life’s too short to worry about what others say or think about you …….. just enjoy life .. have fun … and give them something to talk about”. A troll wrote that his friendship with Shehnaaz has cost him dearly (Shehnaaz ke saath friendship apko bohot mehengi par rahi hai). To which Shukla replied: “Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta …. !” Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Couple Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla Got Married in 2020? Read on



A user replied to one of Sidharth’s tweets and trolled him by writing: “This is the reason I don’t support this man he always encourages negative people.” Then, Sidharth gave it back, and wrote, “Then plz don’t no one asked for your support …. why even come here ???”

One of Sidharth’s fans asked him to ignore the detractors, to which Sidharth replied, “Who said I am not happy … Jawab dene ka tarika bahut matter karta hai.” Further, a social media user wrote, “Sidharth FOLLOW THE Utter most Negative Handles too u know about them This SaVAGE Reply give them more Energy To Abuse Shehnaaz now Don’t Hesitate GANG of Wasseypur Bana Lau.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are best friends and say these fights don’t matter them. Shukla wrote: “Please don’t sound holier than thou as that goes both ways …. I wonder why you’ll do that …. as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues… so you’ll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves.”

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been good friends since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. In January, Sidharth rang in Shehnaaz’s 27th birthday with her family and friends.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla might just get married this year. The latest buzz around their relationship suggests the same. Fans are scratching their heads over the news of Shehnaaz and Sidharth tying the knot in December last year. While none of them has spoken about their relationship officially.

Watch this space for more updates.