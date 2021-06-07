Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla will be seen as a special guest in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3. While the Bigg Boss 14 winner will grace the sets to promote his OTT debut, Broken But Beautiful 3, he will also be seen creating some special moments with Madhuri Dixit. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill Likely To Play Leads in Kumkum Bhagya Reboot? Deet Inside

Sidharth Shukla will be seen dancing with Madhuri Dixit on Jackie Shroff and Dimple Kapadia starrer Tera Naam Liya from the movie Ram Lakhan. Madhuri can be seen wearing a red silk saree with earrings and a neckpiece studded with stones. Sidharth, on the other hand, is wearing a black shirt and trousers with a pair of shiny black shoes. He also adds a white untied bow to his look. Sidharth Shukla shared the video on Instagram and wrote, ”Watch #AgastyaRao this weekend on #Dancedeewane3.” Also Read - 'Broken But Beautiful' Sidharth Shukla Graces The Sets of Dance Deewane 3 - Check Viral Pics

Apart from this, in another video that went viral on social media, Sidharth Shukla can be seen performing the role of Rahul aka Shah Rukh Khan from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, as he recreates a romantic scene with Madhuri Dixit.

Earlier last week, Sidharth Shukla’s picture with the show’s judge Tushar Kalia went viral on social media. Dance Deewane 3 is a dance reality show and is hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit along with choreographers Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia.

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s OTT debut Broken But Beautiful 3 already winning audiences’ hearts. The show has gained a positive response from both, critics and the audience. It is a story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai (played by Sonia Rathee) and depicts how they are different from each other but could not prevent falling in love. What follows is love and heartbreak.