Sidharth Shukla died in sleep: Actor Sidharth Shukla may have died during sleep last night. The actor wasn't feeling well last night after which he decided to take medicine and went to sleep early. As informed by ABP, he didn't wake up this morning. Sidharth's family members and staff went to wake him up today, on Thursday, but they found him in an unconscious state after which his sister and brother-in-law took him to the Cooper hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Sidharth Shukla's friends and colleagues have mentioned that he was an extremely fit and strong man and wasn't suffering from any ailment. Dr Niranjan and Dr Shivkumar, who attended him at the hospital, declared him dead on arrival. They also informed that he may have died during sleep long back.

Meanwhile, Sidharth's family members have denied the possibility of any conspiracy behind his death. They are certain that he suffered a heart attack. However, as per the protocols, the Oshiwara Police is waiting for the post-mortem test reports that will be conducted after 1 pm by Dr Shivkumar.

Sidharth’s mom Rita Shukla and other family members are expected to reach the hospital soon. The security outside the hospital has been scaled up by the Mumbai Police and an additional team of CRPF officials has also been called.

Meanwhile, Sidharth’s housemate from Bigg Boss 13 and the show’s first runner-up, Asim Riaz, started shivering as he heard the news of the actor passing away.

Asim’s partner Himanshi Khurana, who also participated in the same season of Bigg Boss, talked to ABP News and expressed her shock. She said that she woke up to this and immediately called up Asim to confirm. Himanshi said that Asim was shivering and couldn’t speak properly on call. She said that Asim and Sidharth had a close relationship in Bigg Boss and even after that, the two used to admire each other’s work.

May his soul rest in peace!