Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13's favourite couple Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to create a storm on social media with their new music video. There are reports doing rounds on the internet that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be back on screen as a romantic couple for a music video. Music producer Anshul Garg of Desi Music Factory has confirmed that the SidNaaz are coming together for a project and singer Tony Kakkar will sing this music video. The dong featuring starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill will be a romantic number.

After Shona Shona, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are all set to perform together and SidNaaz fans have gone crazy after their collaboration news. Also, in an Instagram post by Viral Bhayani, a morphed picture of Sidharth and Shehnaaz hugging each other was uploaded. Along with the picture, the caption mentioned that fans might not get to see these two like this soon; hence they should enjoy these edited pictures. Anshul Garg commented that a new song is underway, and soon people would get new stills.

Sidnaaz fans started creating a few edits on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill.