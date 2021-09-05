Sidharth Shukla – Shehnaaz Gill were getting married? There are reports that are doing rounds on the internet after Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise after a heart attack that he and his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill were planning to get married soon this December. As mentioned in a News18 report, SidNaaz had informed their families and the two were engaged. They were in talks with hotels for a wedding venue. It was supposed to be a three-day celebration and the families had kept this a secret. “They had informed their families who were deep into preparations. Not just this, they were also in talks with a plush Mumbai hotel to book rooms, banquet and other services for the wedding festivities which were planned for a period of three days. The two actors, their friends, and families had kept this a closely guarded secret”, the quote was shared by News 18.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Death: Mumbai Police Registers a Case of 'Accidental Death' Despite Family Denying Any Foul Play

Shehnaaz Gill had wanted one of the co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13 and singer Abu Malik, to ask Sidharth Shukla to get married to her. He was quoted saying, “Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020 – I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown. Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that ‘agar ek din woh naaraz ho jaati thi, toh uska din kharaab ho jaata tha’ (If Shehnaaz was angry, even for a day, then Sidharth Shukla’s entire day would be spoilt). Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Death: Diljit Dosanjh Recalls Talking to Him in a Video Call Made by Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla’s death has shocked his friends, family members, colleagues from the TV and film industry and his fans. However, Shehnaaz Gill was devastated. There are several pictures of her from the crematorium, lying on the floor in a state of shock. Actor Sambhavna Seth, who was present at the cremation, recalled ‘Shehnaaz continued to cry almost non-stop, saying Sidharth mera bachcha’. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Funeral: Asim Riaz's Viral Picture Is Breaking Hearts, Fans Say 'Asim Ke Saath Aasmaan Bhi Roya'

May his soul rest in peace!