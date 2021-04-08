Mumbai: Broken But Beautiful season 3 starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee is all set to release on Alt Balaji and Zee5. Ahead of the premier, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram stories to share a sneak peek of Broken But Beautiful 3 where Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as Agyastya Rao and Rumi are passionately kissing each other on lips. The kissing video is doing rounds on the internet, leaving all Sidharth Shukla fans eagerly waiting for the show. While sharing the video, Ekta wrote an amazing caption: “My favourite show is back”. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra is Happy To Watch Rekha on 'Sad' Indian Idol 12, Takes Dig At Show For Sheltering MeToo Accused Anu Malik

Sidharth Shukla fans were quick to react on the video in no time, they shared it all over social media, making it to top trends. One of the fans shared the video on their Twitter account and wrote, "#AgastyaRao you set my heart on fire @sidharth_shukla you nailed it boss! #BrokenButBeautiful3 is a hit dude." Another one wrote: I Just Watched This Scene of #BBB3 Can't Wait to See #AgastyaRao. I m So Happy for @sidharth_shukla #SidharthShukla."

Many others said Shehnaaz would have been at Rumi's place. "Guys please don't spread negativity. Hey don't worry or sidnaaz ke project ko support kro shehnaaz ki movie bhi aay rahi hy smjo aap log", wrote a user.

Watch Sidharth Shukla- Sonia Rathee’s Kissing Video From Broken But Beautiful season 3:

Check out some more reactions on the same:

The romantic web series has been created by Ekta Kapoor. Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee are part of the third season of the show. Broken But Beautiful had two successful seasons before with Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in lead roles.