Sidharth Shukla’s Fan Pens Heartfelt Note: Sidharth Shukla’s fans keep honouring his legacy with their sweet gestures on social media. The actor is often praised by SidNaaz fans for his hard work and dedication as an actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner. Even after his unfortunate demise in September 2021, netizens and celebs have been speaking about their heartfelt memories of the late actor. Recently, a fan who met Shehnaaz Gill took to his twitter handle and dedicated his post to him. He praised the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor for her honesty.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Tries to Hug Her, Watch Viral Video

CHECK OUT THIS EMOTIONAL TWEET BY SHEHNAAZ GILL’S FAN:

@sidharth_shukla you were so right when u said unki ankhon mein honesty hai ❤️ And i saw that up close today when she was in front of me and i could look into her eyes… #SidNaaz anyone who has met her in person will have definitely experienced this… #ShehnaazGill — Yashu✨SSS✨ (@ni_muh_toddungi) October 9, 2022

The fan wrote in his tweet, "@sidharth_shukla you were so right when u said unki ankhon mein honesty hai ❤️ And i saw that up close today when she was in front of me and i could look into her eyes… #SidNaaz anyone who has met her in person will have definitely experienced this… #ShehnaazGill."

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS’ REACTION ON THE VIRAL TWEET:

Yes she is just so pure so honest and her eyes, it definitely reflects what a pure person she is, how innocent and honest she is!! She actually feels like home ❤ Also, many many congratulationssss you met her!! ✨ — Siddy’s Ipsha | SidNaaz ✨ (@SidNaazIsBack) October 9, 2022

very rightly said.. whoever has met her, has experienced that absolutely.. the homesty, the purity, and not to forget the strength… Congratulations dear.. cherish that memory… — Nilima (Stanning Them) (@Nilimakant) October 10, 2022

Aap mile humari sidnaaz se kyuk humari naaz me sid bhi toh hai…unki jhalak dekhti hai — Seema Chawla (@seemachawla504) October 10, 2022

This happiness is of different kind . I am from Bengaluru you met her feels like someone from family has met her. Congratulations and Cherish the memories.#ShehnaazGill #SidharthShukIa #SidNaaz — Khureemsing (@Khureemsing1) October 10, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame with her participation as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. She started dating co-contestant Sidharth Shukla post the end of Bigg Boss Season 13.

Shehnaaz was seen in the movie Honsla Rakh (2021) starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill and SidNaazians, check out this space at India.com.