On late actor Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Bollywood and TV celebs took to social media to express love for Sidharth. From sharing mantra to pictures, stories and videos, friends from the industry wished and expressed love him on his 41st. One such post was of actor Vidyut Jammwal, who was a close friend of Shukla. In his honour, Vidyut shared a Mantra, "Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate. Om That is the whole. This is the whole. From wholeness emerges wholeness. Wholeness coming from wholeness, wholeness still remains. Inner Tuning: I am a complete and perfect part of the Whole. I carry the essence of this mantra within and meet the world in joyful abandon".

Vidyut Jammwal captioned the post as, "In SHUKLAS honor." They both shared a close relationship. After Shukla's demise, Vidyut had shared a video where he paid a special tribute to him on social media.

Sanjeeda Sheikh, Kamya Punjabi, Vinod Singh Dara and others also took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the late actor who died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on September 2.

Actress Sanjeeda Sheikh posted a picture of Sidharth and captioned it, “Happy heavenly birthday Sid.”

Kamya Punjabi took to her Twitter and wrote, “Last year on this day Maine tujhse kaha tha ki tu 80yrs ka bhi ho jayega tab bhi Budha nahi hoga… kitna hasse the hum! Tune toh 80 ka hona hi nahi chaha. But we will always Celebrate you! Happy Birthday Dost #HBDSidharthShukla.” Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Vinod Singh Dara, too, shared a heartfelt post for Sidharth. “It’s the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla,” he tweeted.

Shukla last appeared on reality shows ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Dance Deewane 3’ with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’.