Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla left family, friends and fans shocked with his sudden demise on September 2, 2021. While the actor reportedly died in sleep, it is still hard to believe for fans that such a talented actor is no more among us. Sidharth Shukla was loved by everyone for his acting chops and his enthusiasm for fitness. Now it has been recently revealed that his family has planned to release a rap sung by him on his birth anniversary i.e. on December 12.

Sidharth Shukla wanted to become a rapper and even recorded a rap earlier in the summers. The rap was only recorded as a test. Now, his family has decided to release the song for his fans. Also, Sidharth's good friend Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaaz Badesha is rumoured to have written the lyrics for the rap.

As mentioned in a HT report, "The number is an upbeat one, full of life. It is all about Sidharth's journey. Shehnaaz has been working closely on the track and ensuring it is a perfect tribute." Adding further, "The song will be a solo, featuring Shukla's voice. The music video will stick to being lyrical and not something extravagant."

Shukla was a great actor and even bagged an award after his death for his OTT debut Broken But Beautiful 3. The fans were left emotional and teary-eyed.