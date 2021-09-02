Sidharth Shukla’s Last Instagram Post: Bollywood and TV actor Sidharth Shukla is no more. He passed away on September 2, Thursday morning due to a heart attack. The hospital report reveals Shukla had medicine at night before sleeping and didn’t wake up. The Bigg Boss 13 winner was a frequent user of social media and therefore his last Instagram post was on August 24, 2021. Sidharth Shukla paid tribute to medical workers, frontline workers. He had shared a picture of himself posing with a placard that read, “#TheHeroesWeOwe”. The late actor in the post, promoted Amazon Prime’s upcoming web series Mumbai Diaries which followed the frontline workers and hospital staff as Mumbai witnessed a terror attack on November 26, 2008. The caption read, “To all the frontline warriors, a thank you from the heart! You risk your lives, work for countless hours, and comfort patients who couldn’t be with their families. You truly are the bravest! Being on the frontline surly isn’t easy, but we really appreciate your efforts. #MumbaiDiariesOnPrime is an ode to these superheroes in white capes, the nursing staff and their countless sacrifices. Trailer out on 25th August. #TheHeroesWeOwe.”Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Dies: Sana Khan Says Shehnaaz Gill is Heartbroken | Live Updates

What an irony it is! The placard he is holding in the photo is of a heartline in his hand. Also Read - 'Beyond Shocking & Unbelievable': Twitterati Devastated After Actor Sidharth Shukla Dies of Heart Attack

Sidharth Shukla’s Last Instagram Post:

Sidharth Shukla’s Last Twitter Post:

On Twitter, Sidharth Shukla last tweeted congratulating athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara. “Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara”. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Dies: Fans in Shock, Twitter Gets Flooded With Dismay

Indians making us proud over and over again… a World Record in addition to the #Gold in #Paralympics … congratulations #SumitAntil and #AvaniLekhara — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 30, 2021

May his soul rest in peace!