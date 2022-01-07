Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sidhika Sharma has captivated the audience since she made her acting debut. With her attractive demeanour, the actor has made sure to seize the spotlight. Apart from her collaboration in several music videos, Sidhika made her acting debut in the film Fufadji, which she co-starred in with Jassi Gill. The actor has a wonderful surprise in store for all of her admirers, as she will soon be seen opposite Kushal Tandon in one of the year’s most romantic yet heartbreaking songs, ‘Yaad Jab Aati Hai.’Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Was Sidharth Shukla's 'Jaan': Kushal Tandon Makes SidNaaz Fans go Super Emotional

Sidhika spoke about her experience working on the song and co-star Kushal Tandon. She said, "The day I heard the song and the script, it really made my heartthrob because of its lyrics and its storyline, and now when I see the song and the way it has turned out is really very heart-melting." Talking about Kushal, she said she really enjoyed working with him and called him a phenomenal actor.

"I really hope that once the song is out, the audience will really love it and accept this fresh pair. I can't wait to let my audience see me and shower me with their love for the song as it's a complete mix of the emotion of songs where sometimes it will make you smile and then the next moment in tears, It's a compete for a tale of a heartbreaking yet romantic song," ululated Sidhika Sharma.

How excited are you for this upcoming track featuring Sidhika and Kushal? Watch this space for more updates.