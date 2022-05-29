New Delhi: Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, born on 11 June 1993 was better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala. Sidhu Moose Wala was an Indian singer, rapper, and actor, who took to politics. A superstar whose fame and popularity spanned across the international borders, was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab on Sunday.Also Read - Who Killed Sidhu Moose Wala? Goldi Brar, Canada Gangster Makes Shocking Claim

Sidhu Moose Wala The Celebrity

In a short life spanning 28 years, Sidhu Moose Wala enjoyed celebrity status as well as his own big share of controversies. It is worth deliberation as to what made the young performer surrounded by controversies. Also Read - State-Sponsored Murder: SAD Slams Punjab Govt Over Siddhu Moose Wala's Killing

His stage name Moose Wala came from his native village Moosewala, situated in Punjab’s Mansa district. His was a meteoric rise in the world of arts and entertainment and he enjoyed stardom only a few could imagine at such a young age. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Broad Day Light, Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility | Key Updates

He learned music during his college days and after completing his education after which he moved to Canada. Being widely known for his ‘gangster rap’, he hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Sidhu Moose Wala And His Popularity

He was hugely popular among the youth having 6.9 million followers on Instagram. However, his stardom was often overtaken by the controversies surrounding him that include promoting drugs and violence through his songs. For instance, one of his songs titled ‘Jatti Jeone Morh Wargi’ came under the scanner as it made a reference to the 18th-century Sikh warrior Mai Bhago.

Sidhu Moose Wala And His Encounters With The Law

Many FIRs were registered against Moose Wala for promoting violence and hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. However, he had issued an apology later on after people slammed him for portraying the Sikh warrior in a poor light.

Rivalry With Karan Aujla

Reportedly, Moose Wala had a rivalry with Karan Aujla (Jaskaran Singh “Karan” Aujla), a singer, rapper, and lyricist who works predominantly in Punjabi music. Their rivalry played on through songs, social media handles, and live performances. In 2019, their rivalry was most-active as both the singers were on an India tour and targeted each other in almost every performance.

Flaunting AK 47 And Pistol In Videos

In May 2020, Moose Wala’s two videos went viral in which he was training to use an AK-47 with five police officers in one video, and a personal pistol in another following which Moose Wala was booked under two sections of the Arms Act. Indian shooter Avneet Sidhu criticised Moose Wala for promoting gun culture. Moose Wala was booked by the Punjab Police after being charged with the promotion of gun culture in 2020. The action was taken for one of his songs ‘Panj Goliyan’.

Glorification of Khalistani movement

In December 2020, Moose Wala released the single “Panjab: My Motherland”, in which he reportedly glorified Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. The song also allegedly includes visuals from a speech made by Khalistani supporter Bharpur Singh Balbir in the late 1980s.

A case was registered against him under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code during the Punjab Legislative Assembly election for violating the code of conduct by holding a door-to-door campaign.

Support To Farmer’s Movement

Sidhu Moose Wala also extended his support to the farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that went on for more than a year.

Sanju Controversy

In July 2020, another song titled ‘Sanju’ similarly kicked off a controversy. In the song, he had compared himself with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Last year, a criminal case was filed against Moose Wala and five police personnel, after a video showing him shooting at a firing range went viral on social media.

He also tried his luck in politics and in December 2021, Sidhu Moose Wala joined the Congress party and also contested from Mansa. However, he lost.

Given the circumstances, it is nearly impossible to choose between “Shine on you crazy diamond” and “Like a candle in the wind”.