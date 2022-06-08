The Antim Ardas(last rites) for slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was held at his residence in Moosa village in Mansa district on Wednesday. Despite of the scorching heat, a large number of people, including youth, children and women assembled from various parts of Punjab turned up at the late singer’s residence to pay condolences to the family after his death.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 8 Suspected Sharp Shooters, Who Killed the Singer, Identified, Say Reports

These emotional fans reached for the antim ardaas & bhog on bikes and four-wheelers, holding placards and portraits of the late singer.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Antim Ardas

A few pictures from the ceremony were shared online. One of the pictures showed late Sidhu’s photo in flower-loaded frame.

At the ‘antim ardas’ & bhog ceremony, Sidhu’s parents addressed the crowd and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s Parents At ‘Antim Ardas’

Sidhu Moose Wala’s family members had informed his friends and fans about the Bhog and Antim Ardaas via Moose Wala’s official Instagram handle with a post that read: With a heavy heart we would like to inform you that Antim Ardas and Bhog for our beloved Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu (Sidhu Moose Wala) will be held on 8th June 2022.

Date: 8th June 2022

Time: 11:30am

Venue : Baahrali Anaaz Mandi,

Sirsa Road, MANSA

Check out more pics & videos from Sidhu Moose Wala’s last rites below:

“Antim Aardas”🙏

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29 – just a day after his security was downgraded by the state government.