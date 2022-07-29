In the loving memory of Sidhu Moose Wala, his father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur paid an emotional tribute to the late singer by getting his face tattooed on their arms. A video was shared on Sidhu Moose Wala’s Instagram page in which a tattoo artist was seen painting the former’s portrait on his father’s arm. Balkaur Singh also made the tattoo artist inscribe ‘Sarwan Putt’ (obedient son) on his arm in the Punjabi language. Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother also got inked ‘Sarwan Putt’ on her arm. Even the tattoo artist is a Sidhu Moose Wala fan and has got his arms inked as well.Also Read - Cops Take Turns To Pose With Salman Khan Outside Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office, Video Viral

Ever since Sidhu’s killing at his hometown Mansa, his fans and followers have been commemorating him in different styles – from getting their vehicles painted to reciting his acclaimed songs, people are also getting Sidhu’s face inked on their bodies. Also Read - Salman Khan Seeks Weapon License From Mumbai Police After Death Threat

Photo of Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents:

Fans of Sidhu Moose Wala became emotional after seeing their parent’s video and pictures:

One of the users wrote, “Can’t ever understand their pain. May god give them immense strength”. Another one commented, “After seeing @iSidhuMooseWalainsta story, my heart is heavy thinking about the grief of Sidhu’s parents and fans”. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 2 Shooters Gunned Down in 4-Hour Police Encounter Near Amritsar

Many sons had tattoos of their father. But Keeping his son alive in memories, #SidhuMooseWala‘s father Balkaur Singh inked his son’s portrait on forearm. pic.twitter.com/Urf0SHSVKk — Parteek Singh Mahal (@parteekmahal) July 28, 2022



Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper’s murder.