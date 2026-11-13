Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents object to ‘Phantom’ release without permission, threaten legal action

A disagreement over the late Punjabi singer's unreleased track has brought questions about consent, ownership and control of his music back into focus.

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Sidhu Moose Wala's parents object to release of 'Phantom' (PC: Twitter)

The music of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala continues to reach listeners even after his death, but questions over who has the authority to release his songs have now come into focus. His parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, have raised objections to the release of a new track titled ‘Phantom’ by Saga Music. The couple has expressed disappointment over the label’s decision and says their request to pause the release was not considered. They have also made it clear that they are prepared to take legal steps to protect their son’s musical work and legacy.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s parents accuse Saga Music of releasing Phantom without permission

In a statement, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur alleged that Saga Music released ‘Phantom’ without obtaining their permission or authorisation. They said they had asked the label to stop the release temporarily and discuss the matter to find a solution. However, according to the family, the label proceeded without presenting any valid documentation from them.

The couple said, “The song ‘Phantom’ by Sidhu Moose Wala is being released by Saga Music without our permission or authorisation. Despite our request to halt the release and discuss a resolution, Saga Music has proceeded without any valid documentation from us. We are taking appropriate legal action to protect Sidhu Moose Wala’s legacy and rights.”

See viral post of Late Sidhu Moose Wala’s family here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balkaur Singh (@sardarbalkaursidhu)



Family urges music labels and artists to contact them

Along with announcing legal action, the singer’s parents have appealed to other artists and music labels who may claim to hold rights or documents related to his songs. They have asked them to speak directly with the family before making public announcements or releasing any of his musical works.

The couple stressed that all matters concerning Sidhu Moose Wala’s music should be discussed with them. Their statement reflects their concern over how the late singer’s unreleased material is being handled and who has the authority to make decisions about it.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumous music and hologram tour

The latest dispute comes amid continued efforts to keep the singer’s music and stage presence alive. His posthumous ‘Signed to God’ hologram world tour began in October 2026, with sold-out performances in Toronto on October 9 and Vancouver on October 15. Artists including AP Dhillon, Raja Kumari and Sunny Malton appeared as guests during the shows.

However, Balkaur Singh later postponed the remaining Calgary and US dates indefinitely on October 19. The decision came as Punjab was witnessing protests over the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.

The Toronto concert also drew attention after videos showed Sidhu Moose Wala’s younger brother, two-year-old Shubhdeep, making gestures associated with the late singer during the performance. Lawyers for Human Rights International reportedly filed a complaint with the Mansa District Magistrate and the District Child Protection Unit, seeking an inquiry and parental counselling over the child’s appearance and gestures on stage.