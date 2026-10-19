Sidhu Moose Wala’s toddler brother’s gestures prompt complaint, group calls for parental counselling

The complaint has brought attention to questions surrounding children’s exposure to violent gestures and the role of adults in shaping their early behaviour.

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Sidhu Moose Wala’s toddler brother seen making gun gestures (PC: Twitter)

Videos from a concert in Canada have brought attention to a discussion about young children, public behaviour and the influence of adults around them. The matter involves Sukhdeep Singh Sidhu, the younger brother of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was reportedly seen making gun-like gestures during a public appearance. A Chandigarh-based human rights organisation has now approached authorities in Punjab, asking them to examine the matter and consider counselling for the child’s parents. The group says its concern is the toddler’s well-being and ensuring that violent actions are not encouraged or treated as normal behaviour at such an early age.

What is the complaint about Sidhu Moose Wala’s toddler brother?

Lawyers for Human Rights International submitted a complaint to the Mansa Deputy Commissioner and the District Child Protection Unit on October 17. The complaint was filed by the organisation’s general secretary and advocate Navkiran Singh under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. It names the child’s parents, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, and requests counselling to address the concerns raised.

According to the complaint, Sukhdeep, who is around two-and-a-half years old and is also known as Chhota Sidhu, was brought on stage during the opening show of the Signed to God World Tour in Toronto on October 9. The organisation alleges that he made pistol-firing gestures and imitated the sound of gunshots. These allegations have not been established as official findings.

Why did the Toronto concert videos raise concern?

The group has also referred to videos circulating on social media that allegedly show people around the toddler encouraging him to repeat the gestures. It argues that adults should be mindful of the behaviour children are exposed to and the actions they may imitate.

The complaint also mentions the death of Sukhdeep’s elder brother, Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead near Jawaharke village in Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The organisation cited the family’s circumstances while asking authorities to consider the toddler’s welfare.

See viral video from the concert here

छोटा सिद्धू के वीडियो पर विवाद! सिद्धू मूसेवाला के माता-पिता के खिलाफ शिकायत, पैरेंटल काउंसलिंग की मांग।

कनाडा के टोरंटो में 2 साल के बच्चे का बंदूक जैसा इशारा करते वीडियो सामने आने के बाद वकील नवकिरण सिंह ने बच्चे के मानसिक विकास को लेकर चिंता जताई है।

#SidhuMoosewala https://t.co/qJABwxP8Ot — amarshah (@amargkp_shah) October 19, 2026

What action has the human rights group requested?

The organisation has asked the District Child Protection Unit or a qualified child counsellor to provide guidance to the parents. It has also requested that authorities examine the incident and ensure the child is not encouraged to repeat gun gestures at public events.

The group has called for the District Magistrate to ensure that the Child Welfare Committee considers the complaint without delay. It has requested monitoring of any directions issued by the authorities. Importantly, the organisation has said it is not seeking punitive action against the parents or asking for any change in the child’s custody. It wants the concerns reviewed under the relevant child protection laws.

What is the Signed to God World Tour?

The Signed to God World Tour 2026 is a posthumous concert series honouring Sidhu Moose Wala. The tribute began in October 2026 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena and uses advanced visual effects, including 3D hologram projections and a Pepper’s Ghost illusion, alongside the singer’s original vocals to recreate his stage presence.

The tour is planned across several countries, including Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. The Toronto show was part of an effort to celebrate the singer’s music and connect audiences with his legacy.