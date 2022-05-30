Sidhu Moosewala Died: Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at the Mansa district on May 29 after his security cover was scaled down by the state government a day before. Moosewala was popular among the rural belts of the state and was among the 424 VIPs whose security was downsized by the Punajb’s AAP government. Sidhu Moosewala is known for his popular tracks such as 295, Tibeyan Da Putt, Dark Love, Legend, Dollar, Just Listen, Dhakka, Bambiha Bole, Toachan, Same Beef and So High.Also Read - Video: Sidhu Moosewala's SUV Was Being Trailed by 2 Cars Minutes Before He Was Shot Dead

Several celebrities have expressed their remorse and offered condolences to the family of the deceased on Twitter. From Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal to Shehnaaz Gill, celebs from Bollywood, Tollywood and Pollywood tweeted on the microblogging site to mourn the shocking demise of the Punjabi star.

Celebrities mourn the demise of Sidhu Moosewala:

Lilly Singh, who is currently residing in the US, penned an emotional tribute to Sidhu Moosewala and urged her global fans to take a moment to stream him music. "Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed. If you see tribute images of him today, please don't keep scrolling, but rather take a moment to stream the music of Sidhu Moosewala. It has often been featured in my content and has always resulted in people asking me, "what song is that?!" Through his revolutionary music, he will live on."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilly Singh (@lilly)



Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal mourned the loss of Sidhu Moosawala with a heartbreaking post. They wrote “Dil da ni mada…..” along with a broken heart emoji. Dil da ni mada is Moosewala’s one of the popular songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I’m without words. He’s a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

shocked and devastated… this can’t be true man. #sidhumoosewala — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022

Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad ! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 29, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill And Karan Kundrra Send Condolences

Punjabi actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill expressed deep remorse over the unfortunate death of Moosewala and wrote on the microblogging site, “What could be more tragic and unfortunate then somebody’s son dying at such a young age. May Waaheguruji have his mercy.” Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani tweeted, “I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I’m without words. He’s a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day!” Bigg Boss 15 runner up Karan Kundrra tweeted, “Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad !”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mika Singh (@mikasingh)



Moosewala was 28 year old and had joined the Congress party in December, months ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. He contested the polls from Mansa but lost to AAP’s Vijay Singla.

