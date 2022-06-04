Sidhu Moosewala Tribute: Nigerian pop sensation Burna Boy paid an emotional tribute to late Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moosewala while performing at a live event. Burna Boy dedicated his performance to Moosewala and even got teary eyed during his stage performance. Burna Boy had earlier joined the likes of Drake, Lilly Singh, MIST, Diljit Dosanjh and AP Dhillon while expressing remorse over the shocking death of the popular Punjabi singer. Burna Boy had written in his Instagram stories, “I guess we will finish our mixtape in heaven. You gave me inspiration when nothing else was doing it.” Burna Boy’s tribute to Moosewala was hailed by the crowd during his live performance.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Father Gives Teary Farewell to Mansa's Superstar, Heart-wrenching Videos Emerge

Check out this tribute to Moosewala by Burna Boy:

Burna Boy Was Inspired by Moosewala

Burana Boy can be seen wiping his tears as he hides his face while getting emotional at the live event. Burna Boy then points a finger to the sky as the crowd cheers for him. Burna Boy and Moosewala were planning a mixtape as per the former’s last Instagram story. Moosewala as it is known had created a new trend bridging the gap between Punjabi and mainstream music. Burna Boy was among the artists across border who had the respect for the late singer and also considered him as an inspiration. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Removes His Turban as Respect During Funeral Procession, Watch Emotional Video

Burna Boy aka Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu is a Nigerian singer, Songwriter and Performing artist. He rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing Like to Party, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.



Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29, 2022. He was a singer, rapper, songwriter, actor and politician associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema.

