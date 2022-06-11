Sidhu Moosewala birth anniversary: Sidhu Moosewala’s birth anniversary became an emotional moment for his family and fans. Moosewala’s family shared a video featuring a collection of throwback childhood pictures from the late singer’s birthday celebrations as a kid. Moosewala’s childhod has been beautifully captured in the unique timeline video clip. Moosewala’s parents celebrating his birthday and wishing him with an affectionate peck on the cheek is sho0wn in the viral clip. Moosewala as a school going boy is also seen in uniform in one of the pictures. Moosewala’s cute moments with his parents, especially his mother is heart-touching.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Death: Nigerian Singer Burna Boy Pays Respect to Late Punjabi Singer at Live Show

Check out this Instagram post shared by Moosewala’s family:

Moosewala’s family captioned the video as, “Happy Birthday Sidhu Moose Wala.” Moosewala’s fans got emotional looking at the childhood memories of the late singer. A user commented, “Happy birthday legend 🎉❤️.” Another netizen wrote, “Birthday to the greatest of all time🙌 #legendsidhumoosewala.” A fan also commented, “Legends never die.”



Singer Gippy Garewal had earlier shared throwback pictures with Sidhu. Gippy wrote, “Sidhu dreamed that the Punjabi industry should be at No 1. He said that our competition is not with each other but with international artists. But now everyone in the Punjabi industry is blaming each other.” Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The cause of his death was “hemorrhage shock” due to antemortem firearm injuries according to reports.

