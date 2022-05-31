Sidhu Moosewala Funeral and Cremation: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala died on Sunday after he was shot at his native village Moosa in the Mansa district of Punjab. He will be cremated today in the village. Sidhu Moosewala’s funeral procession has been taken out on his favourite tractor and a trolley and it has been decorated with flowers. There are visuals coming in from the last rites of Sidhu Moosewala and in one of the clips, the late singer’s parents were seen inconsolable. To mark respect and to thank people, fans, and supporters who gathered at the funeral of Sidhu Moosewala, his distraught father, with a lump in his throat, removed his turban and folded his hands in front of everyone. The emotional video of his father Balkaur Singh crying and waving at fans has gone viral.Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Father Gives Teary Farewell to Mansa's Superstar, Heart-wrenching Videos Emerge

A big loss for Sidhu Moosewala’s parents

The Sikh turban symbolises integrity, discipline, humility and spirituality. It becomes a part of a Sikh’s body and is usually removed only in the privacy of their own house. The video of Sidhu’s father removing his turban makes it an emotional moment for the family members. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala's Pet Dogs Heartbroken After His Death, Refuse to Eat Food | Watch

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents break down at the funeral:

Fans on social media are praying and chanting ‘Waheguru’ as no parent should go through this pain. A fan from Punjab wrote, “An emotional moment for a father agle ne apne sirr di pagg laahti (He is in pain that who took off his turban).”

Sidhu Moosewala was also a Congress leader and was shot dead by Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar on Sunday. A visibly distraught mother, with a lump in her throat, blamed the state government for the hapless death of her son.

May his soul rest in peace.