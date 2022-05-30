New Delhi: The gangsters who gunned down famed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Sunday wanted to avenge the death of Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal (YAD) leader, said the police.Also Read - Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead, Take A Look At What His Last Instagram Post Said - Watch Video

Attackers Had Carried Out A Recce

The assailants had conducted several reconnaissances to execute their plan and they succeeded on 29 May.

The reconnaissance had been going on for more than a year and they were only looking for a chance to get a hit on Moosewala, said the sources while talking to news agency IANS.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Security Cover Revoked

Earlier, the shooters could not lay their hands on Moosewala as he was provided a heavy security cover by the Punjab Government that was withdrawn by the Bhagwant Mann-led administration on Saturday, May 28, just a day before the killing of the Punjabi singer. In all probabilities, the revocation of the security cover had made Sidhu a sitting duck for the attackers.

Vikramjit Singh Middukhera’s Murder

Middukhera, 33, a YAD leader, popularly known as Vicky Middukhera, was shot dead on August 7, 2021. He was a college friend of Lawrence Bishnoi, a dreaded gangster, and an aide of Goldy Brar. After his murder, Bishnoi had written a Facebook post to avenge the death of Middukhera. Bishnoi had written that Middukhera was his friend, not an accomplice.

“Middukhera has left a huge void in our friendship world. His place can never be filled. He was not associated with our criminal activities. One must have heard only about his good deeds. Those who killed him, have done very wrong. I won’t speak now, my action will speak. The murderer of Middukhera, just wait and watch, you too will be killed,” Bishnoi had written on Facebook.

Lawrence Bishnoi Had Threatened To Kill Salman Khan

Bishnoi is allegedly involved in more than five dozen criminal cases lodged against him in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab Police. He once had threatened to murder Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Security for Salman Khan was beefed up in 2018 by the Mumbai Police after Haryana Police’s Special Task Force found out that the arrested gangster Sampat Nehra, a sharpshooter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was reportedly working to kill him. Sampat Nehra had even carried out a recce to observe the movements of Salman Khan and strike at the right time.

