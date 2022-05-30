Sidhu Moosewala Death: Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. The 28-years-old’s fans were left in shock as Moosewala was at the peak of success. Sidhu Moosewala was not just a singer, but also a songwriter, actor, and politician. He was popular for largely gangster rap but was called ‘down-to-earth’ by his close friends. Known for hit Punjabi tracks like Legend, Old Skool, 295, The Last Ride, Devil, Just listen, Jatt da Muqabala and Hathyar, his name was also featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums in 2018. Sidhu Moosewala’s name has been trending on Twitter since yesterday. While many have shared his throwback videos and photos, others have penned an emotional tribute to him. We want to share an old song of him which he dedicated to his mother named ‘Dear Mama’.Also Read - Mann, Kejriwal Should Be Booked For Moosewala's Murder: BJP

Sidhu Moosewala in 2020, released a beautiful heart-touching melody, a track that is drenched in emotions. On his mother’s birthday, Sidhu had made a song as a tribute to his mother, and titled it ‘Dear Mama’. The song is an emotional ballad as it also features Sidhu Moosewala’s real mother. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Death: Netizens Find Uncanny Similarities Between The Late Singer's '295' Album And Date of His Killing

Snippets from Sidhu Moosewala’s song ‘Dear Mama’

Sidhu Moosewala had shared the song on social media in May 2020 and captioned it as, “Kade suraj wangu tapda Kade shaant svere warga han, Maa mainu lagda rehnda, Main jma tere warga han. Love you maa Happy Birthday Maa. ❤️🙏🏼”. English meaning — Sometimes it’s like sun, sometimes it’s like the quietness in morning, mother I thinks I am just like you. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead: Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill in Shock, Mourn His Demise

Sidhu Moosewala’s Dear Mama song starts with, ‘Maa menu lagdaa rehndaa mayi jamaan tere vargaa aa. Kde suraj vangu tapda ha ha’ (Mother I think I am like you…Sometimes I am heating like the sun).

Photo of Sidhu Moosewala with his mother

Watch the full song here, if you haven’t:

May his soul rest in peace!