Sidhu Moosewala Murder: In less than 24 hours after the government removed Sidhu Moosewala’s security, he was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Punjab on May 29, 2022. A CCTV video clip has been doing rounds on the internet where fans gathered in front of Sidhu Moosewala’s black Thar car a few minutes before he was shot dead. Fans can be seen taking selfies of the star as Sidhu arrived in the lane. Sidhu Moosewala was killed by assailants in broad daylight while he was driving his Thar jeep. As per reports, the CCTV footage is 15 minutes before the shocking shootout took place in his village Moosa. A black Thar was parked near a wall, surrounded by several people. They move to the Sidhu Moosewala’s side, and took pictures. Apparently, he was being tailed by a couple of cars.Also Read - After Sidhu Moosewala, American Rapper Trouble Shot Dead in Georgia

Punjab Director General of Police Viresh Kumar Bhawra had said, “Moose Wala left his house in Moosa village at 4.30 pm. Around 5.30 pm, he was driving his jeep, accompanied by two persons, when two vehicles that had been following him intercepted his vehicle and fired at him.” Also Read - Mumbai Police Records Statement of Actor Salman Khan After Bollywood Star Receives Death Threats

A Punjabi channel journalist shared the CCTV footage of Sidhu Moosewala when he left his home. “As per sources Kekra named person did Reki by becoming his fan & he was roaming around his house from last 2 days #SidhuMosseWala”, he tweeted. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala Murder: 8 Suspected Sharp Shooters, Who Killed the Singer, Identified, Say Reports

Watch Sidhu Moosewala’s CCTV footage minutes before he was shot:

CCTV footage of Sidhu Moosewala when he left his home, As per sources “Kekra” named person did “Reki” by becoming his fan & he was roaming around his house from last 2 days #SidhuMosseWala pic.twitter.com/pRvoDb52SR — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 6, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had claimed that his son used to get blackmail calls from gangsters.