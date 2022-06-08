New Delhi: The Antim Ardas (last rites) of late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, more popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was performed on Wednesday at Anaj Mandi of Mansa (located on Sirsa Road), Punjab where a large number of people from various parts of Punjab and other states had gathered. They started reaching the Anaj Mandi from Tuesday night itself. Various social organizations participated in the conduct of the langar and other services.Also Read - Rajasthan 12th Arts Results: Labourer’s And Commoner’s Sons, Constable’s Daughter Among Toppers

Sidhu Moosewala’s family had earlier conducted a Sahaj Paath at 8:15 am at their residence in village Musa that was attended by a large number of people. Also Read - Salman Khan Threat Case Big Update: Actor Denies Receiving Threat in His Statement to Police

Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Addressed The Crowd After The ‘Antim Ardas’

Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, addressed the huge gathering at the ‘Antim Ardas’ and ‘Bhog’ ceremonies held at Mansa village’s Anaj Mandi. Also Read - CCTV Footage of Sidhu Moosewala Clicking Selfies With Accused 15 Minutes Before Death Goes Viral- Watch

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh while addressing the crowd turned emotional as he said that his son (Moosewala) had achieved all the name, fame, and money with his hard work.

“My son was an ordinary child. He cycled 24 km daily from class II to class XII to go to school as the bus did not run from the village. I did not even have much land, I did not even have any money, but he achieved everything through his hard work,” said Balkaur Singh.

A choked-up Balkaur Singh getting said that he “don’t know how the wretched (May) 29th came”. I also wanted to go with him. But he did not take me along. He said you have come from the farm, rest. I still don’t know what his fault was!

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur thanked the fans for their support. She said that she feels “her Shubh (Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu was his real name) is still around her”. On May 29 (the day Moosewala was killed), everything was over for me. I will try to keep him alive among you. I convey my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported us in our hour of grief.