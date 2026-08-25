Sidhu Moosewala returns to stage as late singer’s hologram concert tour begins in Toronto from…

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is set to make a virtual return to the stage through an immersive hologram concert experience.

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Sidhu Moosewala to return to stage through hologram (PC: Twitter)

The music of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala is set to reach audiences in a new and unusual way. Instead of a conventional live performer taking the stage his presence will be recreated through hologram technology. The Signed To God World Tour is scheduled to open in Toronto in October 2026. The first concert will take place at Scotiabank Arena on October 8. The show aims to bring together Moosewala’s original vocals with 3D visuals and large-scale stage production. It will also give fans a chance to see the much-awaited music video for 295.

How will the Sidhu Moosewala hologram concert work?

The concert will not feature another singer physically performing as Moosewala. Instead a 3D holographic projection will appear on stage and will be synchronised with recordings of his original vocals. Cinematic visuals and stage effects will be used to make the presentation feel closer to a live concert.

This format gives the project a different identity from a regular tribute show. Rather than simply playing recorded songs on a screen the production is expected to build an entire stage experience around Moosewala’s virtual appearance.

Toronto concert marks the beginning

Toronto will host the opening show of the Signed To God World Tour on October 8. The Canadian city is also an important location for Moosewala’s international fanbase. His music found a particularly strong audience among Punjabi listeners living outside India.

The tour is planned as an international journey with destinations mentioned across countries including Canada the UK and the US. The larger aim is to take Moosewala’s music to fans who continued listening to his songs after his death.

295 music video to be unveiled

One of the major attractions of the opening concert will be the unveiling of the music video for 295. The song remains one of Moosewala’s most recognised works and has continued to hold a strong place among his fans. The inclusion of the music video adds another element to the Toronto event. Along with the holographic performance the audience will get to experience a new visual presentation connected to one of his best-known songs.

A tribute built around his musical legacy

The hologram project was first announced in July 2025 as a tribute to Moosewala. The concept was presented as a technology-driven concert in which there would be no physical performer representing the singer on stage.

Moosewala had developed a massive following through his distinct voice his songwriting and his ability to connect Punjabi music with younger listeners around the world. His songs also helped strengthen the global reach of contemporary Punjabi music.

Moosewala’s legacy continues after his death

Sidhu Moosewala was killed on May 29 2022 in Punjab’s Mansa district. His death shocked the music industry and his fans across the world. Despite his passing his popularity has remained strong through his existing catalogue and songs released after his death.

The upcoming hologram tour now offers another way for fans to experience his music. By combining his original recordings with modern technology the production seeks to preserve the feeling of a Moosewala concert while introducing his work to audiences in a new format.

For fans the Toronto show is therefore more than just another concert. It represents an attempt to bring back the atmosphere associated with one of Punjabi music’s most recognisable voices and carry his artistic legacy into a new era.