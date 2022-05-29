Sidhu Moosewala Songs: Sidhu Moosewala left a void in the hearts of millions of music lovers who admired the revolutionary songs of the late Punjabi singer. The twenty eight year old hailed from the Moosa village of Punjab’s Mansa district. The singer often showcased the rawness and caste realities of village life in his songs. Moosewala was shot dead at his native as his security was downsized by the ruling state government as an attempt to put an end to VIP culture. Moosewala released his latest song The Last Ride few weeks ago.Also Read - Fan Claims Sidhu Moosewala Predicted His Own Death in 'The Last Ride': 'He Dedicated This Track to Himself'

Check out the glimpse of Moosewala’s recent song on his YouTube handle:

Also Read - Who Killed Sidhu Moose Wala? Goldi Brar, Canada Gangster Makes Shocking Claim

The Last Ride

The song teaser garnered over 10 million views and more than 1 million likes. Moosewala had a strong connect with the village masses and Punjabi youth. The Last Ride was composed by Wazir Patar while Moosewala himself penned the lyrics. Also Read - Sidhu Moosewala, Punjabi Singer Shot Dead In Broad Day Light, Goldy Brar Claims Responsibility | Live Updates

Tibeyan Da Putt:

The song written and sung by Moosewala crossed more than 100 million views. Tibeyan Da Putt released in March 2017 and its music was composed by The Kidd, while Hunny Singh directed the music video.

Dark Love

Moosewala sung and wrote Drak Love released in July 2018. The song composed by Intense garnered over 105 million views. The music video was directed by Balwant Singh Deo.

Legend

Legend was sung and written by the man himself, Moosewala. The music video was directed by Sukaran Pathak, while the music was composed by BYG BYRD. The song released in 2019 had 110 million views.

Dollar

Moosewala sung and wrote the song which was featured in the Punjabi film Dakuaan Da Munda. The music video was directed by Rahul Chahal while BYG BYRD composed the music score. The song released in August 2018 made a remarkable 112 million YouTube views.

Just Listen

Moosewala’s Just Listen was released in January 2018 and its music score was given by BYG BYRD. The video directed by TDOT Films has over 120 million YouTube views.

Dhakka

Dhakka released in December 2019 featured Afsana Mann. The music was composed by The Kidd and the video was directed by Agam Mann. The song has 130 million views.

Bambiha Bole

Released in June 2020, the song has 155 million views. Amrit Mann also sung the song along with Moosewala.

Tochan

Tochan released in May 2018 has over 220 million views and its music was composed by BYG BYRD. Tru Makers directed the music video.

So High

So High was released in August 2017 featuring Sunny Malton and its music was given by BYG BYRD. The video has crossed 400 million views.

Sidhu Moosewala had a brief acting stint in Moosa Jatt, Yes I Am Student, Teri Meri Jodi and Jattan Da Munda Gaun Lagya.

For more updates on Sidhu Moosewala, check out this space at India.com.