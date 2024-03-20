Home

Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Balkaur Singh Alleges Harassment by Punjab Government Over Newborn’s Legitimacy – WATCH

Balkaur Singh, the father of the late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, has accused Bhagwant Mann's Punjab administration of harassing him after his second son was born.

Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala, has claimed that following the birth of their second son, the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government harassed them. On Sunday, some 22 months after Sidhu Moosewala’s murder in Punjab’s Mansa region, Balkaur Singh and his spouse Charan Kaur welcomed a newborn boy. Singh said that the Punjab government was interrogating the family about the ‘legality’ of the kid in a video message that was shared on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram on Tuesday.

Balkaur Singh said in the video message, “Due to the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back. However, the government has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal.”

“I would want to ask the government, and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in particular, to extend my wife’s treatment to the end. I’m from here, and I’ll come to answer all your questions anywhere you call me. I’ll provide the necessary legal documentation, ” the late musician’s father added.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Balkaur Singh Makes Shocking Claims Against Punjab Government:

ਅਜਿਹਾ ਕਿਹੜਾ ਡਰ ਜਾਂ ਕਿਹੜੀ ਮਜਬੂਰੀ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਇੱਕ ਨਵ-ਜਨਮੇਂ ਬੱਚੇ ਦੀ ਖ਼ੁਸ਼ੀ ਵਿੱਚ ਵਿਘਨ ਪਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ? pic.twitter.com/b2y1kFYchn — Sardar Balkaur Singh Sidhu (@iBalkaurSidhu) March 19, 2024

State opposition lawmakers slammed the Punjab administration over the accusations made by the father of Sidhu Moosewala. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the leader of the Punjab Congress, asked the state government to quit interfering with the family.

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, which was passed by the government in December 2021, requires clinics to offer ART treatments to both married couples and single women. The guy involved must be between the ages of 21 and 55, while the lady requesting treatment must be between the ages of 21 and 50.

Charan Kaur is said to be 58 years old, while Balbir is 60. He shared the good news with the world along with a caption written in Punjabi. It was already revealed by Balkaur Singh that the little boy was delivered at a Bhatinda hospital using in vitro fertilization.

Sidhu Moosewala was shot and killed by attackers in his car on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village in the Mansa region. Unfortunately, he died on the same day. The singer was well-known for writing and producing his own songs, and he was especially well-liked by young people.

