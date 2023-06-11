Home

Sidhu Moosewala's mother penned a heart-wrenching note on the Punjabi singer's 29th birth anniversary.

Sidhu Moosewala’s birth anniversary: Sidhu Moosewala’s fans celebrate his 29th birth anniversary with a heavy heart. The late singer-actor revolutionised Punjabi music industry. Moosewala had bigger ambitions of taking Punjabi music to global platform and succeeded in doing so. International singers like Drake and Lily Singh had sent condolences at the time of his death. His songs Same beef and Legend resonated with music lovers worldwide. However, despite his death, his fans have been urging the government to probe and punish the perpetrators responsible for the singer’s murder. On his birth anniversary, Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur wrote a heart-wrenching note in Punjabi and shared it on her Instagram handle.

SIDHU MOOSEWALA’S MOM CHARAN KAUR PENS HEARTFELT NOTE ON HIS BIRTH ANNIVERSARY

Kaur’s emotional post read, “Happy birthday son, on this day, my wishes and prayers came true when I held you for the first time, felt in the warmth of the bosom. And I came to know that Akal Purakh gave me a son. Blessings, I hope you know there was a slight redness on the small feet, who did not know that these small steps had travelled the whole world while sitting in the village, and thick eyes with which you would see and recognize the truth. They did not know that you were giving the generation of Punjab a different view of the world.” She further added, “Gone will be your pen, which was the identity of these qualities, which was held by your illusion-like small hands, which I did not know, that these hands had the ability to change the ages, and the head holding a precious crown like a turban had illusionary hair, which I did not know when I would tickle for the last time. If at that time the Akal Purakh had told me that the son of whom I had become a mother, he was born to guide the world to follow the path of truth and righteousness, I would have written the conspiracies and attacks in your account as my own. I would have written the parts, son. Of course you don’t walk me around, see, I always feel you around me, son, be happy wherever you are, this is what I pray for on your birthday. I miss you so much today.”

For the unversed, Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawahar Ke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday. The incident happened just a day after Punjab government withdrew the security of 424 VIPs, including Moose Wala, in an exercise to crack down on VIP culture.

