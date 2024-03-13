Home

Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother NOT Expecting ‘Twins?’ Late Singer’s Father Breaks Silence

Following speculation that Sidhu Moosewala's parents would soon receive a child, the late singer's father recently posted a cryptic message that has prompted many to speculate as to whether or not the pregnancy rumours were true or not.

The late Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala‘s family has been in the headlines a lot after his demise. Moosewala’s mother’s pregnancy brought his family into the spotlight once again recently. Everyone rejoiced over the news until a fresh rumour circulated on social media, claiming that Sidhu’s mother had given birth to twins on Monday. However, a shocking revelation from Sidhu Moosewala’s father has recently surfaced. Sidhu’s father stated that untrue stories are being circulated about his family without providing any details.

Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Clarifies About Pregnancy Rumours

Balkaur Singh, the father of Sidhu Moosewala, said on Facebook on Tuesday that there have been several ‘rumours’ circulating about their family that have made headlines. He stated that the family would provide the information when the moment was appropriate and asked everyone not to believe such rumours. He wrote in Punjabi, “We are thankful to Sidhu’s fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead there are so many rumors going around about the family, they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all.”

This article makes it quite obvious that a lot of false information on the mother of Sidhu Moosewala’s pregnancy is being disseminated. Since nothing in this post is apparent, a major doubt is now being raised over Sidhu’s mother’s pregnancy.

For those who are unaware, the parents of the late Punjabi musician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moosewala, were said to be expecting a new member of the family in February of this year, according to an Indian Express report. His father is 60, and his mother is 58, according to sources.

On the Congress ticket from Mansa, Sidhu Moosewala ran unsuccessfully for the Punjab Assembly in 2022. On May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village in the Mansa region, he was shot and killed by attackers in his car. Despite being taken to the hospital right away, he passed away from his wounds before getting any assistance.

