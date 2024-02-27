Home

Sidhu Moosewala’s Mother Pregnant With Second Child, Family to Welcome Baby Soon

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur is pregnant with her second child. The family is expecting the baby in a few weeks.

New Delhi: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents are set to welcome a baby soon. As reported by a daily, the late singer’s mother, Charan Kaur is pregnant and the baby will be delivered in a few weeks. The report mentioned that Moosewala‘s family sources confirmed the news. This is Charan and Balkaur’s second child after Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu who was mercilessly shot in May 2022 in Punjab. The parents have not yet reacted to the news.

A report published in Indian Express on Tuesday mentioned that Moosewala’s family is elated to have this second baby, especially after the loss of Sidhu, their only child. Moosewala’s parents who are in their late fifties have been staying away from the media glare. His mother has not made any appearance in the last six months and the couple has not made any official statement. The news comes days after Moosewala’s father clarified the rumours about him joining politics. The speculations have been rife about him contesting elections from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat. However, while he didn’t directly confirm the news, he told the media that nothing would change if he entered politics.

The singer had contested the Punjab Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from his village in Mansa in 2022. He was shot by unidentified men in May the same year. During the investigation, the police accused 32 men in the case including gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. However, only 25 arrests have been made in the case so far.

Moosewala was known for his massively popular rap numbers. On May 29, 2022, he was ambushed in Mansa while driving his Thar. The reports suggested that around 24 entry and exit bullet wounds were found on his body. His death triggered a nationwide outrage among his fans. Many candle marches took place, demanding justice for him and his songs were played like anthems all across the country.

Moosewala’s notable work includes his globally popular numbers like ’47’ and ‘Mera Na’. In June 2022, his last single titled ‘SYL’ was released posthumously. His shocking death was attributed to inter-gang rivalry. Moosewala was engaged to Amandeep Kaur and the two were expected to get married in November 2022.

