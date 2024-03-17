Sidhu Moosewala’s Parents Welcome Son, Father Shares FIRST Photo

Sidhu Moosewala's parents welcome home a baby boy. The late singer's father dropped a picture holding the baby on his social media - See PIC

Published: March 17, 2024 9:19 AM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Congratulations! Sidhu Moosewala‘s parents welcomed a baby boy two years after they lost the renowned singer to assassination.

Congratulations to the family!

