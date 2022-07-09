Shehnaaz Gill Eats Sushi With Hands: Shehnaaz Gill is already a star even before she makes her debut in Salamn Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz always impresses her fans with her interesting and candid social media posts. Shehnaaz has become a pro as she has caught the pulse of netizens by posting reels, videos and pictures that are always admired and appreciated by netizens. Shehnaaz, earlier today shared some clips from her vanity van where the actress can be seen having a fun time with her styling team. Shehnaaz took to her Instagram stories and shared video of having Sushi with her team. Shehnaaz admits in the clip that she doesn’t know how to use chopsticks like her team so she uses her hands instead. Shehnaaz shows her excitement as she says, “Sushi..we are waiting for Sushi”. When the Sushi is served Shehnaaz tells everyone, “Muje nahi khaana aata chopsticks ke saath (I don’t know how to eat with chopsticks),” further adding, “I love Sushi.”Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Walks Barefoot, Throws Away Uncomfortable Heels After Getting Hurt - Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan. Shehnaaz's link-up with actor Sidharth Shukla was hailed by netizens who nicknamed the power couple as SidNaaz. Even after Sidhsrth's unfortunate demise, netizens keep trending SidNaaz Forever hashtag on social media. Shehnaaz is a Punjabi actress and singer and she also featured in Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa which released in 2021.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz's debut Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles alongside Salman Khan.

