Shehnaaz Gill Snapped in Pink Dress: Shehnaaz Gill surely knows how to impress her fans and has become a pro with her goofy Instagram videos and drop dead gorgeous glamorous photoshoots. Shehnaaz makes sure to give viral content to the shutterbugs whenever or wherever she is spotted. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actor recently posed for the cameras in a pink dress outside her vanity van as flower petals were showered on her. Shehnaaz then said in her cute tone that she is going to US along with Sanju Baba. Shehnaaz has become a darling of the paparazzi with her unique and interesting social media posts and candid and honest statements. Shehnaaz is hailed by fans of all age groups as recently emotional teenage fans hugged the actor at a public event. Shehnaaz was showered with appreciation in the recent video clip shared by photographer Viral Bhayani.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai & Other TV Divas Dazzle On The Red Carpet In Their Stylish Outfits- Check Out

Shehnaaz Excited About Her Foreign Trip

Viral captioned her post as, “#shehnaazgill chali Amrika Sanju Baba ke sath (Shehnaaz Gill is going to America with Sanju Baba). Shehnaaz says in the video while smiling at the paparazzi, “Amrika ja rahi hoon Sanju Baba k saath (I’m going to America with Sanju Baba).” Fans reacted to Shehnaaz’s cute video. A fan wrote, “Gorgeous beautiful stunning.” A netizen commented, “See you in Canada darling we are waiting 😍” Another fan wrote, “Preety in pink baby 💕 #ShehnaazGill.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill In A Backless Silver Gown Twirls On The Red Carpet, Check Out Her Fairytale Moment- Pics & Videos

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi actor and singer who was seen in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is Ken Ferns' 'Gudiya Rani' in New Video, Channelises Her Inner 90s Diva - Watch Video

