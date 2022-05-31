Siddharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s Fan Gets ‘Sidnaaz’ Tattoo: Sidnaaz romance has been made immortal by fans and followers of late actor Siddharth Shukla and his girlfriend actor Shehnaaz Gill. Siddharth and Shenaaz die hard fans nicknamed the power couple as Sidnaaz and it lives on even today among netizens, especially twitterati and the Insta fam of Shehnaaz, who is soon to make her dream Bollywood debut with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A netizen recently shared a picture on twitter that went viral. Sidnaaz tattoo marked on a person’s arm was posted on the microblogging site. In the tweet it was mentioned that the person who got the Sidnaaz tattoo was the netizen’s friend. Twitterati reacted with emotional comments on the tweet.Also Read - Salman Khan Was On Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘Hit List’ Before Sidhu Moosewala
Check out this tweet of Sidnaaz tattoo:
Sidnaaz Fans Get Emotional:
The user captioned the tweet as, "One of my friend also a #Sidnaazian made a tattoo of Sidnaaz. ❤#Sidnaaz." Sidnaazian is a term used as a nickname similar to Sidnaaz with regard to Siddharth and Shehnaaz fans. Netizens poured in heartfelt and cute comments in reply to the fan tweet. A fan commented, "Kitna pyara h ye." Another fan wrote, "Wowww." A netizen also wrote, "So beautiful ❤️ wow #SidNaaz." A twitterati commented, "Mash allah wow."
Check out the twitter reactions by Sidnaazians:
Siddharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill started dating as they met on the sets of the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13. While Siddharth emerged as a winner of the show, Shehnaaz was nicknamed “Punjab ki Katrina Kaif (Katrina Kaif of Punjab)” by Salman. Shehnaaz was seen in the 2021 Punjabi film Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
