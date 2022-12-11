Top Recommended Stories
Shehnaaz Gill Cracks up Vicky Kaushal in Hilarious Viral Clip: ‘Yeh Maal Aapka…’ – Watch
Shehnaaz Gill cracked up Vicky Kaushal in a hilarious viral clip from her chat show 'Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill'.
Shehnaaz Gill Cracks up Vicky Kaushal: Shehnaaz Gill recently interviewed Vicky Kaushal on her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The actor answered some candid questions of Shehnaaz during the fun interaction. Vicky also opened up about his education in engineering and interest in Mathematics. As Shehnaaz gives incorrect answer to a Mathematical equation, Vicky corrects her. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor then sings Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track dedicated to Vicky as he cracks up. The hilarious video went viral as netizens reacted to the candid clip from the interview.
Also Read:
- Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Shehnaaz Gill, MC Square Promote Their New Song
- Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill: Vicky Kaushal And Shehnaaz Gill Lock Eyes For Upcoming Episode, Fans Say 'Two Punjabis On Roll' - WATCH
- Shehnaaz Gill in Sexy Blue Off-Shoulder Dress Dances With Salman Khan on Dil Diyan Gallan - Watch Romantic Video
CHECK OUT SHEHNAAZ GILL-VICKY KAUSHAL’S HILARIOUS CANDID INTERACTION:
View this post on Instagram
SHEHNAAZ GILL’S FUN INTERACTION WITH VICKY KAUSHAL LEAVES NETIZENS IN SPLITS
Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “So boys and girls, it is hence proved that @vickykaushal09 is a gem and genius both! ♥️ full episode live on my YouTube Channel. (Link in my bio) #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill.” A netizen tweeted about the same adn wrote, “After seeing shehnaaz’s math calculation i remember my high seminary ” (a+b )- (a-b) = – 2ab ” Meanwhile me:”, adding a laughing emoji.
CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL INTERVIEW WITH VICKY KAUSHAL:
After seeing shehnaaz’s math calculation i remember my high seminary
” (a+b )- (a-b) = – 2ab ”
Meanwhile me: (♀️)
This girl is hilarious just loved it
❤️
VICKY X SHEHNAAZ
Guys don’t forget to watch https://t.co/JugQ5i4vxm#ShehnaazGill#DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/rSxe6dWZ14
— 《♡ ♡》➳❤️ (@SaraAfrin_22) December 11, 2022
(a+b)-(a+b) =????????
Watch now https://t.co/ZAbPjDSiB2#ShehnaazGill #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill
— ✨ ✨ тєαм ѕнєнηααʑ ✨ (@PreetSh_1616) December 11, 2022
Their energy and Punjabi boliyan., It feels like watching high fat Punjabi wedding bhut majeee
https://t.co/tclHRczrV2
VICKY X SHEHNAAZ#DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/r57TVxFyCz
— ✨ M i a ✨ (@ShehnaazkiPR1) December 11, 2022
” Wooww what a serious topic ”
True entertainer #ShehnaazGill #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill
VICKY X SHEHNAAZhttps://t.co/jopixK0kKR pic.twitter.com/0XCYt3x0Qt
— Sabiha (@Naazians27) December 11, 2022
Shehnaaz was last seen in the Diljit Dosanjh-Sonam Bajwa starrer 2021 film Honsla Rakh.
For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill, check out this space at India.com.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.