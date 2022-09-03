Shehnaaz Gill Didn’t Post Anything on Sidharth Shukla Death Anniversary: SidNaazians have been wondering over why Shehnaaz Gill didn’t post anything on Sidharth Shukla’s first death anniversary. As the actor had high regards and admiration for Sid, it was expected she would post something on Sepetember 2, 2022, on one year of his demise. Shehnaaz has taken a decision to not post anything on Sidharth anymore as she wants to keep her private life up to herself. She was very close to the late actor and wants to keep her personal space guarded. The same has been reported according to a Bollywood Life report. The BL report suggested that Sana wants her work to speak for herself at this juncture of her life and career.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Tweets on World Beard Day, Abhishek Bachchan Has a Goofy Response - Here's What he Said

SHEHNAAZ WANTS TO GAURD HER PERSONAL LIFE

As per the BL report, “Shehnaaz Gill will never post anything related to Sidharth on her social media. The first and the last thing she did after Sidharth’s death was paying a tribute to him through a most heartfelt song Tu Yaheen Hai. Shehnaaz was extremely close to Sid and she knew that he was an extremely private person and would never like to be spoken about it publicly. Shehnaaz has his memory for life and will keep it to herself. For her Sid is always present with her. The SidNaaz fans will definitely understand this decision of Sana.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Opens up on Her Reaction to Ranveer Singh's Naked Photoshoot: 'Wo Pehli Instagram Post...'

On the day of Sid’s first death anniversary Shehnaaz acted very normal and stayed away from media. The Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actor now wants to be talked about her professional work instaed of her personal life. Former Bigg Boss contestants, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Zariwala, Kushal Tandon and Vindu Dara Singh and more remembered the Bigg Boss 13 winner. Also Read - Sidnaaz Video: After Sidharth Shukla's Demise, This Is How Shehnaaz Misses Him | Watch

